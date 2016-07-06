CDC Gives Florida Funding To Fight Zika

Though congress is still battling over Zika funding, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is handing out $25 million to states to fight the mosquito-borne illness.

Florida will get $1.4 million of that money.

The state’s share is among the country's largest because the threat of Zika is so high here.

CDC spokesman Benjamin Haynes says the states will decide how to distribute the money.

“Jurisdictions can use these funds to identify and investigate a possible outbreak, to coordinate a response across all levels of government, to identify and connect families affected by Zika to community services,” Haynes said.

The funding can also be used to purchase repellents, screens and supplies for Zika prevention kits, he said.

In addition, Florida received $26.8 million from the CDC for emergency preparedness.

Haynes said some of that money could also be used to fight Zika.

“Those states where we've seen the highest number of travel-related cases, that's considered a public health emergency for them,” Haynes said.

Florida has 220 travel-related Zika cases, including 11 which were identified on Wednesday.