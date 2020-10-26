-
Here we go again. A Senate panel approved a bill that authorizes an additional $100 million in grant funding to fight the mosquito-carrying Zika virus....
-
The Florida Department of Health Tuesday announced that Florida Zika cases have now exceeded 1,000.There are eight new travel-related cases with four in…
-
A measure signed into law by President Obama includes money to help combat the Zika virus. Florida is expected to be one of the areas to get a large...
-
After months of squabbling about the issue, the U.S. House on Wednesday night approved a measure that provides $1.1 billion to help combat the…
-
The U.S. Senate has again blocked a bill that would have provided funds to help combat the Zika virus.
-
The U.S. Senate announced Thursday that a bipartisan Zika funding deal has been struck and a vote could take place next week. But, in the meantime,...
-
It’s good news to Florida’s Congressional Delegation and Governor Rick Scott that Congress could be close to striking a deal on funding efforts to...
-
With 70 confirmed cases resulting from Florida mosquitoes carrying the Zika virus, Gov. Rick Scott traveled to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to implore…
-
Could Congress be close to passing a Zika funding bill? A bipartisan group of Florida’s Congressional Delegation is calling that welcome news.
-
Congress is facing a September 30th deadline to make sure a budget deal is reached to fund the federal government. Lawmakers just came back from a seven...