Nursery Makes Its Pitch To Be Seventh Legal Pot Grower

An administrative court will spend this week and the next deciding whether another nursery should be allowed to grow medical marijuana. Loop’s nursery would be the seventh in the state.

The Florida legislature approved a path for five nurseries to grow and distribute low-THC marijuana in 2014. The list has since grown to six and Loop’s nursery is hoping to extend it to seven. Meanwhile, Holley Moseley says families like hers are still waiting.

“Nothing has come as of yet,” she says, “We were told January 1, 2015 oil would be available to patients, and we’re still waiting.”

“And so I’m here for my daughter and for all the other kids throughout this state who deserve the same opportunity that kids in Colorado have to try this treatment.”

Moseley—whose daughter RayAnn suffers from intractable epilepsy—has been a major proponent for low-THC marijuana. Her organization, Realm of Caring, partners with the Colorado company that developed the strain known as Charlotte’s Web. If the judge approves Loop’s bid, the company would be licensed to grow and distribute treatments under that brand name in Florida.

