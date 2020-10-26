pot nurseries

-
Saying they did not follow their own rules, an administrative law judge scalded state health officials for the method used to grant highly coveted…
An administrative court will spend this week and the next deciding whether another nursery should be allowed to grow medical marijuana. Loop’s nursery...
Health officials wrongly rejected an application from a Gainesville nursery in competition to become one of the state's five medical-marijuana dispensing…
An Alachua County nursey filed a lawsuit Wednesday to prevent any delays in the cultivation and dispensing of medical marijuana in northeast…
The deadline for challenges to the state’s newly approved list of medical marijuana growers was Monday. More than a dozen challenges have been filed.