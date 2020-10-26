medical pot

-
The advent of a new administration with Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis at the helm could bring a sharp turnaround in how Florida officials approach the state’s…
Despite legislation legalizing medical marijuana, the Orlando International Airport is banning medical marijuana. It’s the only major airport in the...
Provisions in the medical marijuana legislation approved during last week’s special session are raising eyebrows. The bill contains language seemingly...
Florida legislative leaders have struck a deal about carrying out a voter-approved constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical marijuana for…
Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam says it’s frustrating that lawmakers couldn’t agree on how to implement medical marijuana. It’s up to the state...
The Florida House is advancing a medical marijuana proposal packed with last minute changes to bring it closer to the Senate position. But for some in...
House lawmakers could be in for a long fight over medical marijuana when it hits the floor. The bill’s sponsor is finding common ground with the Senate,...
With the bill sponsor saying it "faithfully" carries out a constitutional amendment that voters passed in November, a Senate committee Monday approved a…
More growers, access to treatment for snowbirds and greater flexibility in the relationship between patients and doctors are among the items likely to be…
Senators spent Wednesday afternoon kicking the tires on a medical marijuana proposal backed by Fleming Island Republican Rob Bradley.