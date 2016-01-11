Psychiatric Hospital Sued Over Suicide

Southwest Florida’s largest psychiatric hospital is being sued over a patient who committed suicide in 2014, after an employee failed to check on him, the Naples Daily News reports. Neither the employee nor the hospital have filed responses to the lawsuit in court.

Park Royal Hospital has a history of failing to check on patients, according to the Daily News, and one employee has been sent to prison for sexually assaulting patients.

When it opened, the 103-bed hospital was championed for filling a decade-long gap in behavioral health treatment in the region.