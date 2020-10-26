mental health treatment

-
Gov. Rick Scott on Friday signed two bills that are expected to help people get mental-health or substance-abuse treatment and make it easier for military…
-
Since the 1970s, the hard on crime ethos has fueled the era of mass incarceration. Simultaneously, the country defunded public mental health services. A...
-
Southwest Florida’s largest psychiatric hospital is being sued over a patient who committed suicide in 2014, after an employee failed to check on him, the…
-
Gov. Rick Scott said Monday he will propose more than $19 million for mental-health and substance-abuse treatment services in his recommended budget for…
-
Health care workers across Florida have been arrested this week on charges they broke the law while on the job.In Escambia County, two assisted living…
-
It’s something those who work for Florida’s court system say is too common: Charles Grant, 53, can’t be forced to take medication for his schizophrenia…