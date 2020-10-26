-
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, and more than 48,000 people in the country died by suicide in 2018. WGCU's Andrea Perdomo spoke with Ariella VanHara. She is director of acute care services for , the Collier-based nonprofit behavioral and mental health service provider.
Jacksonville’s Military Affairs and Veterans Department (MAVD) is receiving a $231,750 grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to support homeless...
The hospital at Naval Air Station Jacksonville is adding an eight bed in-patient behavioral health unit to better help service men and women suffering...
A new study released Friday found access to health care services is the top health need in Northeast Florida.
Southwest Florida’s largest psychiatric hospital is being sued over a patient who committed suicide in 2014, after an employee failed to check on him, the…