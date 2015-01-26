Hialeah ZIP Code Leads US in Enrollment

A ZIP code in Hialeah has had more people enroll in a health plan on HealthCare.gov than any other place in the country using the federal exchange, the Miami Herald reports. As of mid-January, 12,330 people in Hialeah’s 33012 ZIP Code had signed up for an insurance plan.

Across South Florida, federal data show that densely populated ZIP codes in South Florida have some of the highest enrollment rates in the country, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. The highest rate of enrollment is in Miami-Dade County's 33126, which includes parts of the city of Miami, Fountainblue and Doral, the Sun Sentinel reports. Nearly 19 percent of the population was responsible for the 8,919 policies that were renewed or created on HealthCare.gov between Nov. 15 and Jan. 15.

When looking at ZIP codes with more than 1,000 residents,34 of the top 40 were in Florida, the Sun Sentinel reports. Many of the areas have large numbers of non-English speakers, who were targeted for outreach during the second year of open enrollment, the Sun Sentinel reports.

The latest numbers from federal health officials show Florida is leading the nation in enrollment, with almost 1.3 million Floridians have signed up so far on HealthCare.gov. In Central Florida, Enroll America estimates more than 150,000 have enrolled, the Orlando Sentinel reports.