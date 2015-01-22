© 2020 Health News Florida
Nearly 1.3M Enroll in FL on HealthCare.gov

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published January 22, 2015 at 9:13 AM EST
healthcare.gov_.JPG
HealthCare.gov

 The Obama administration is moving closer to its goal of 9.1 million people signed up for private coverage under the president's health care law.

Florida leads the federal marketplace states, with 1,270,995 people enrolled. Texas has nearly 920,000.

The Health and Human Services Department says at least 400,000 people signed up last week. That brought total enrollment in the 37 states served by HealthCare.gov to more than 7.1 million.

National figures should be significantly higher because the federal count doesn't include major states such as California and New York that are running their own markets.

The administration is expecting a surge near the Feb. 15 sign-up deadline.

The law offers subsidized private coverage to people who don't have health insurance on the job.

