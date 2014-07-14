FL Docs Shun Obamacare Plan Holders

Nearly 1 million Floridians have signed up for coverage via the Affordable Care Act (ACA), but some in South Florida are having to battle with doctors for treatment, the Miami Herald reports.

Some doctors who are included in ACA provider networks are turning down patients, electing to not treat them at all rather than deal with the chances they won’t be reimbursed by the insurer or patient with the plans under what's commonly known as 'Obamacare,' the Herald reports.

Miranda Childe, 60, of Hallandale Beach told the Herald she felt “like a second-class citizen” when her primary care physician turned her down solely because of her health plan. According to the Herald, some lawmakers say this is a problem between insurance companies and their network doctors. However, a spokesman for Florida Blue told the Herald their doctors are expected to honor contracts and treat patients regardless of insurance.