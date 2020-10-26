-
New research shows that discrimination against pregnant women in the workplace has profound effects on the baby and the mother.
A former aerial dancer at Walt Disney World has sued the resort alleging gender discrimination, saying she was fired after she became pregnant with twins…
A Florida woman is suing an affordable housing complex she says refused to renew her lease because she didn't provide an ultrasound image while…
The biological effects of lifelong exposure to racism or other sorts of discrimination can be complicated, scientists say, but likely tap into the same mechanisms as other types of chronic stress.
A group of researchers has just completed a local community-based study on how the racial disparity can affect a person’s health. Researchers compared...
Tallahassee cardiologist Ed Holifield is accusing Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare of artificially limiting the number Medicaid patients it serves. A...
The plans sought to discourage costly HIV patients by not including their drugs on approved lists or by requiring substantial cost sharing, a Harvard Law School group says in federal complaints.
A Florida-based health care company is apologizing to the Haitian community after it posted what many are calling a discriminatory job ad in New York....
Nearly 1 million Floridians have signed up for coverage via the Affordable Care Act (ACA), but some in South Florida are having to battle with doctors for…
Some people rationalize that it's all right to shame or blame someone who's overweight because it will motivate the victim to lose pounds. News for the slim and smug: It doesn't work, and it's not OK.