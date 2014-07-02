FL Missing Out on 63,800 Jobs?

The White House will release a state-by-state report Wednesday which estimates that a Medicaid expansion in Florida would generate 63,800 jobs from 2014-2017. Most of the jobs would be in health care, while providing health care to 848,000 people, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The study, titled “Missed Opportunities,” is part of the Obama administration push of the Affordable Care Act, and evaluates the states that have expanded and those that haven’t. The report, put out by the Council of Economic Advisers, relies on the Urban Institute and other sources. Florida Gov. Rick Scott initially rejected the Medicaid expansion, reversing himself in February 2013. However, he did not push the Republican-controlled House to accept the federal money.



