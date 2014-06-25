Orlando Health: No Merger

Orlando Health announced Wednesday that it is no longer seeking a partner for merger or acquisition because its own finances are healthy and there is no longer a need, the Orlando Sentinel reports. While the not-for-profit health-care system had received several proposals, its board decided Monday to remain independent, a decision that goes against the nationwide trend of hospital mergers. The board also decided to begin a national search for a new president.

In other hospital news, Broward Health North is starting a $70-million renovation, the first major one since the 1980s, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The hospital’s CEO says trauma visits have increased 20 percent over the past three years, and the renovation will include an expanded state-of-the-art emergency department with three trauma bays and 53 treatment rooms to deal with the influx of patients.