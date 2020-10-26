-
A move by the Florida Department of Health to establish a new designation of high-level neonatal intensive care services is being challenged in state…
Monroe Regional Medical Center in Marion County will become part of the Adventist Health System late this summer. The Florida Hospital Network has…
Adventist Health System is being sued under a class action lawsuit, alleging the company has underfunded its pension plans by $134 million dollars.Based…
The CEO of Adventist Health System today announced his retirement.Donald Jernigan has been president and CEO of Adventist since 2006. Jernigan’s…
Adventist Health System will pay more than $2 million dollars to settle allegations it used leftover chemotherapy drugs.The Justice Department says…
Two days after the U.S. Department of Justice announced a $115 million legal settlement with Adventist Health System, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi…
Adventist Health System will pay $115 million to the U.S. Department of Justice to settle claims it offered doctors perks for patient referrals, the…
Profits are increasing at several Central Florida-based hospital groups, according to quarterly disclosures. Combined, Adventist Health System, Orlando…
Talks to complete Bert Fish Medical Center’s third attempt to merge with Florida Hospital are about halfway done, the Daytona Beach News-Journal…
Florida Hospital’s parent company settled allegations Thursday that it over-billed the federal government. The alleged fraud took place from 2010 to…