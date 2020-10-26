-
A move by the Florida Department of Health to establish a new designation of high-level neonatal intensive care services is being challenged in state…
-
The future of the Sanford Burnham building could be determined next week. The Orlando City Council will vote on a proposal to transfer the building and…
-
A new mapping technology is helping doctors determine where to place life-saving catheters in patients with irregular heartbeats without the use of…
-
In a new study from the University of Florida , Florida Hospital and the Obesity Action Coalition , researchers looked at the health data of 9 million...
-
The Volusia County School board will meet today to approve a new partnership with Florida Hospital to establish the Healthy Futures Program at existing…
-
According to a new study from the University of Florida Health, Florida Hospital in Orlando and the Tampa-based nonprofit Obesity Action Coalition, the...
-
Pointing to “numerous conflicting decisions” by lower courts, a divided state appeals court ruled Friday against Progressive Select Insurance Co. in a…
-
Half a dozen security dogs and their handlers are training to provide security at Florida Hospital. The German shepherds can smell gunpowder, and start…
-
Florida Hospital has purchased about 100 acres along Interstate 4 in Lakeland where it plans to build a freestanding emergency room and eventually a…
-
Walgreens is teaming up with Florida Hospital Tampa to put health clinics inside drug stores around the Tampa Bay area. The "Florida Hospital Express…