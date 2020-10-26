-
Health News Florida partner station WMFE in Orlando has produced an in-depth series for the one-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting. The…
Orlando Regional Medical Center has more Spanish interpreters today than it did during the Pulse tragedy nearly a year ago. ORMC has 71 Spanish…
Dr. Joshua Corsa was at Orlando Regional Medical Center when he got the first alert that a shooting had happened: A page that read TRAUMA NOW.The senior…
Orlando Regional Medical Center got 44 patients from the Pulse night club shooting.It’s a Level 1 Trauma Center, and medical staff there were pushed to…
Matthew Gable held on for 10 weeks after his mom’s water broke at less than halfway through the pregnancy.Without amniotic fluid, his lungs didn’t fully…
The family of a man strangled to death by his roommate at Aventura Hospital and Medical Center has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, the Miami Herald…
Orlando Health announced Wednesday that it is no longer seeking a partner for merger or acquisition because its own finances are healthy and there is no…
A man who was hemorrhaging a few hours after a colonoscopy tried to drive himself to the hospital, but lost control of his car, killing himself and his…
Following a year of falling profits, employee discontent, and the biggest layoff in company history, Orlando Health is reviewing partnership proposals…
Orlando Health workers are upset that their paychecks will soon shrink by as much as 20 percent. Officials for the eight-hospital system have notified…