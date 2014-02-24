© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

Governors: ACA Here To Stay

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published February 24, 2014 at 10:31 AM EST

 Though controversy over health care reform continues, America’s governors appear to agree on one thing: the Affordable Care Act is here to stay, according to the Associated Press

This weekend in Washington D.C., Republican and Democratic governors said a complete repeal of the law would be impractical, especially since states already are implementing the ACA with varying degrees of success, the AP reports.

Florida is one of six Republican-led states that are on schedule to match or exceed initially projected figures for health insurance sign-ups, AP reports.

Still, not all lawmakers are conceding that the health care law should stay in place. Sen. Ted Cruz attacked the health care law at a Friday evening Palm Beach County Lincoln Day dinner, according to the AP. Cruz said though his movement last year to stop the ACA resulted in a partial government shutdown, people were at least made aware of the health care law’s shortcomings, the AP reports.

Also, the health care law continues to be a heated political talking point in Florida, especially for the District 13 Congressional candidates, Democrat Alex Sink and Republican David Jolly, according to the AP. The race is being viewed as a preview for the nationwide Congressional campaign this fall. Ads for both sides are using Obamacare and Medicare as major talking points in television ads and mailers.

Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
