FL Supreme Court OKs Medical Marijuana for Ballot

TALLAHASSEE -- A Florida measure that would allow the use of medical marijuana has cleared its final hurdle and will be on the November ballot.

The state Supreme Court on Monday approved the language for the proposed constitutional amendment.

Coming to a drug store near you?

The justices approved the ballot summary 4-3 just three days after a petition drive reached the required number of signatures to place the measure on the ballot.

The decision is a defeat for Attorney General Pam Bondi, who challenged the ballot language by saying it's misleading.

"I'm not surprised, but I am grateful," said personal injury lawyer John Morgan, who has spent about $4 million to place the issue before voters.

Morgan said the money he spent financing the campaign was because of his brother, who is a quadriplegic.

"His pain is unbelievable. At one point, they had him on seven Xanax to control his spasms and pain. But marijuana alleviates the pain, takes care of the spasms, and so in the back of my mind, as I've gone through this whole deal, I keep thinking, 'my brother Tim,'" Morgan said.

Gov. Rick Scott is opposed to medical marijuana. His Democrats challengers, state Sen. Nan Rich and former Gov. Charlie Crist, both support it.

"This is an issue of compassion, trusting doctors, and trusting the people of Florida. I will vote for it," Crist said in a statement.

But the Drug Free America Foundation, anational and international drug policy organization "promoting effective, sound drug policies, education and prevention," issued this statement:

“It is extremely unfortunate that the Supreme Court ruled to approve the proposed amendment. If this is passed, it will create a major change in Florida’s law and culture. I can assure you that it will not be in the best interest of Floridians,” said Calvina Fay, Executive Director of Drug Free America Foundation, Inc. and Save Our Society From Drugs. “The vagueness and loopholes in the initiative will create de-facto marijuana legalization, plain and simple. The devil is in the details and we will spend the time necessary to educate Florida voters about the harms of marijuana and the deceptiveness of this campaign. In the end, I am optimistic that Floridians will realize what a Trojan horse this is and reject it."

Copyright 2014 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7