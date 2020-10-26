-
A proposed constitutional amendment to allow medical use of marijuana will be back on the ballot in November and organizers said Wednesday that growing…
The Florida Supreme Court has unanimously approved medical marijuana ballot language. The court ruled the amendment only dealt with one issue, and that…
United for Care has collected 900,000 signatures to put medical marijuana in front of voters in 2016, the group said Tuesday.“It appears we have more…
Oral arguments over a petition to put medical marijuana in the constitution was canceled by the Florida Supreme Court Monday.The Court is examining if a…
With Orlando attorney John Morgan continuing to open his wallet, a political committee backing the legalization of medical marijuana raised $315,791…
Medical marijuana is one step closer to the ballot in 2016. Supporters have enough signatures to trigger a supreme court review.United For Care announced…
The leader of the Senate's move to jump-start Florida's medical marijuana industry has agreed to increase the level of euphoria-inducing THC in the…
The medical marijuana amendment failed at the polls during last month's election. But that doesn't mean marijuana campaigners have given up.The Florida…
The number of polls and debates over Amendment 2 are growing as Florida’s vote on medical marijuana nears.The debates playing out across the state are…
The group supporting Florida’s medical marijuana Amendment 2 has just $600,000 in its coffers despite having raised almost $6 million, the South Florida…