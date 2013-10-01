© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Florida Matters Preview: Medical Marijuana

Health News Florida | By Lottie Watts
Published October 1, 2013 at 11:54 AM EDT
cannabis.jpg
John Sajo

A group called United for Care is behind the push to get a constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana on the 2014 Florida ballot. The group is chaired by Orlando attorney John Morgan, founder of the law firm Morgan & Morgan, who is bankrolling the campaign. 

This week on Florida Matters, WUSF’s Carson Cooper hosts a discussion on medical marijuana in Florida.

Guests include Morgan, Kevin Sabet of the Drug Policy Institute at the University of Florida and Charlie Brown, a city councilman from Denver, Colo.

The show airs Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on WUSF 89.7 FM. You can live stream from anywhere by clicking on “Listen Live” in the top left corner of this page. The full audio of the show will be posted on the Florida Matters website after it airs. 

Tags

HNF Storiesmedical marijuanaFlorida MattersJohn MorganKevin SabetCharlie BrownMorgan & MorganDrug Policy InstituteUniversity of FloridaDenverUnited for Care
Lottie Watts
Lottie Watts covers health and health policy for Health News Florida, now a part of WUSF Public Media.  She also produces Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show. 
See stories by Lottie Watts
Related Content