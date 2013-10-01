Florida Matters Preview: Medical Marijuana

A group called United for Care is behind the push to get a constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana on the 2014 Florida ballot. The group is chaired by Orlando attorney John Morgan, founder of the law firm Morgan & Morgan, who is bankrolling the campaign.

This week on Florida Matters, WUSF’s Carson Cooper hosts a discussion on medical marijuana in Florida.

Guests include Morgan, Kevin Sabet of the Drug Policy Institute at the University of Florida and Charlie Brown, a city councilman from Denver, Colo.

The show airs Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on WUSF 89.7 FM. You can live stream from anywhere by clicking on “Listen Live” in the top left corner of this page. The full audio of the show will be posted on the Florida Matters website after it airs.