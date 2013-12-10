Do-Over on Some Early Apps

Navigators in Florida say they’ve had to re-do some of the applications for coverage on Healthcare.gov submitted during the first few weeks of open enrollment, McClatchy News Service reports. The lead navigator for Primary Care Access Network in Central Florida said many of the applications for the health insurance marketplace submitted over the phone, by mail and online have been lost. Navigators say the website is now functioning better and they’re helping people who applied early-on to make sure their application is processed in time to get coverage by Jan. 1.

Open enrollment for 2014 lasts through March 31, but in order to have coverage take effect Jan. 1 the application must be in by Dec. 23.