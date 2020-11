Gov. Rick Scott, once one of the nation’s most vociferous opponents of the Affordable Care Act, captured national headlines in February when he changed his tune; he urged the Florida Legislature to use the law’s Medicaid expansion funds to cover the uninsured. That didn’t happen.



Now he appears to have changed his position -- or at least his message -- again, the Associated Press reports. On radio in Pensacola, he called the law a “disaster.”