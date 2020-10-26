-
Saying the Legislature “moved the goal posts,” backers of a proposed constitutional amendment that would expand Medicaid coverage argue a new law should…
Both sides say they want the high court to quickly weigh in on a case that could invalidate the federal health law. Whatever the court decides will likely have consequences in 2020 elections.
On the Illinois side of the Mississippi River, many families struggling financially can get health care, thanks to Medicaid expansion. Meanwhile, their neighbors on the Missouri side don't qualify.
A high-ranking legislative staff member has warned that a proposed constitutional amendment to expand Medicaid could forever lock Florida into the…
State economists Tuesday agreed to disagree when it comes to the financial impact that a proposed constitutional amendment to expand Medicaid would have…
State economists are struggling to come up with estimates of how much it would cost the state and how it would affect Florida’s economy if voters approve…
Though the proposal appears likely to have little chance of passing the Legislature, a South Florida Democrat on Tuesday filed a bill that would expand…
If the state's ballot initiative to fund Medicaid's expansion passes, it will mean a $2-per-pack increase in taxes on cigarettes and a new tax on electronic cigarettes.
Health care is one of the most important things for Floridians this election. That’s according to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll. While candidates…
Protesters gathered in Orlando Monday to highlight Florida’s failure to expand Medicaid. The protest on I-Drive came as President Trump and Governor Rick…