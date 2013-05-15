© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

House GOP Defends Medicaid Rejection, Own Cheap Insurance

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published May 15, 2013 at 11:48 AM EDT

Florida representatives from Pinellas County were put on the spot Tuesday by Suncoast Tiger Bay members, who asked Republicans to defend their low health insurance premiums amid their decision to vote down plans that would have helped low-income Floridians get affordable health care, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Later that night at the Feather South Country Club, GOP lawmakers trumpeted their defeat of Medicaid expansion and rejection of federal dollars, the Times reports. 

Affordable Care ActFlorida LegislatureMedicaidMedicaid expansionhealth insuranceInsuranceAffordable Care Act
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
