House GOP Defends Medicaid Rejection, Own Cheap Insurance
Florida representatives from Pinellas County were put on the spot Tuesday by Suncoast Tiger Bay members, who asked Republicans to defend their low health insurance premiums amid their decision to vote down plans that would have helped low-income Floridians get affordable health care, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Later that night at the Feather South Country Club, GOP lawmakers trumpeted their defeat of Medicaid expansion and rejection of federal dollars, the Times reports.