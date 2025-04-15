Once again, Harvey Weinstein is on trial for sex crimes in New York

Updated April 16, 2025 at 11:39 AM ET

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein is on trial for sex crimes, again. Jury selection began on Tuesday in a lower Manhattan courtroom, where Weinstein, once one of the most powerful people in Hollywood, must answer charges that he sexually assaulted three different women.

Over the course of the trial's first day, roughly 140 prospective jurors were seated in Judge Curtis Farber's courtroom. But by late in the day, only about 40 remained. Many of those dismissed raised their hands when asked by the judge if they doubted they could be fair and impartial. Judge Farber did individual, closed-door questioning with several men and women who said they or someone close to them had experienced sexual abuse.

Weinstein was in the courtroom throughout, wearing a dark suit. After being introduced by the judge, he wished prospective jurors a good afternoon. At one point he had what appeared to be a manuscript on his lap. His attorney, Arthur Aidala, reported it was Nobody's Fool by Harlan Coben.

It is Weinstein's third trial in just over five years. In 2020, he was convicted of two felony sex crimes in New York. Two years later he was convicted of three counts in California.

Last year, an appeals court overturned Weinstein's New York conviction, concluding that the trial judge had improperly allowed the testimony of several witnesses who described alleged sexual misconduct that was not charged in the indictment. Weinstein's 23-year sentence was thereby voided. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said soon after that his office planned to retry Weinstein. In September, Bragg announced an additional grand jury indictment that wasn't included in previous cases.

In the trial, jurors are expected to hear from two alleged victims who testified in 2020, former actress Jessica Mann and producer Miriam "Mimi" Haley, who previously used the last name Haleyi, as well as an additional accuser, whose existence Bragg revealed last September. That woman says Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in a hotel in 2006.

Lindsay Goldbrum, a lawyer for the Weinstein accuser whose identity has not yet been made public, said outside court on Tuesday that her client wants the jury to get to the truth.

"During the trial, there will be a lot of pundits, commentators and so-called experts discussing whether or not these acts were consensual, but what matters here is the facts," Goldbrum said, "and I'm confident that a jury will find that these acts were not consensual, and they will convict."

Judge Farber has said jury selection could last five days. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty. While awaiting retrial, he has been held at Rikers Island, with the exception of multiple stays at Bellevue Hospital.

On Tuesday, his attorneys petitioned the court to allow Weinstein to stay at Bellevue during the trial, citing "mistreatment" at Rikers and a litany of health issues.

Weinstein, 73, has recently undergone treatment for bone marrow cancer, and last year received emergency heart surgery. At a hearing last week, he used a wheelchair but appeared lively and alert, answering questions from Judge Farber, and conferring with his legal team.

While Weinstein fights the New York charges, and has appealed his California conviction, he remains a disgraced figure. Dozens of women have accused him of misconduct, and he has faced a raft of civil litigation. Prominent entertainment figures from Asia Argento to Rose McGowan to Ashley Judd have accused him of abusing his power and influence.

For many years, Weinstein stood at the intersection of critical acclaim and box office success. His projects included Pulp Fiction, Good Will Hunting, Shakespeare in Love and The English Patient. In 2017, two blockbuster stories in The New York Times and The New Yorker broke open Weinstein's long history of alleged sexual misconduct, each one including the names of multiple accusers who were willing to go on the record.

That reporting catalyzed the #MeToo movement, and quickly led to Weinstein's professional downfall. Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company, which he co-founded with his brother, Bob. It then filed for bankruptcy.

