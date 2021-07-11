Pfizer To Discuss Vaccine Booster With U.S. Officials On Monday

Pfizer says it plans to meet with top U.S. health officials Monday to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Its statement comes as Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, acknowledged on Sunday that “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be needed in the coming months.

The company said it was scheduled to have the meeting with the Food and Drug Administration and other officials Monday, days after Pfizer asserted that booster shots would be needed within 12 months.

Pfizer's plan to seek the authorization drew a rebuttal from the federal Centers for Disease and Control, which said booster shots were not needed “at this time.”

Fauci, who appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union,” ABC’s “This Week” and CBS’ “Face the Nation,” didn’t rule out the possibility but said it was too soon for the government to recommend another shot.