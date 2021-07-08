Orange County Officials Urge Vaccinations As COVID Cases Rise

Coronavirus cases are ticking up again in Orange County as the Delta variant continues to spread among unvaccinated people.

WATCH: Orange County's Coronavirus Update For July 7

Orange County has a rolling 14-day positivity rate of almost 6 percent.

Dr. Raul Pino, director of the county's Florida Department of Health office, says there were 382 new cases in Orange, most since May 22.

Pino, during Tuesday's county coronavirus update, says it’s crucial that more people get vaccinated as the numbers continue to rise in the area.

“Niney-five percent of our hospitalizations were among unvaccinated people; 95 percent of all deaths were among unvaccinated people,” he says.

Pino says the shots are a luxury in this country.

“My mother is 85 years old in Cuba. My two sisters, three uncles and aunts in their 80s and I wish I could fly there and bring the vaccine to them and vaccinate my family. I can’t. They don’t have access to that. They don’t have access to the good vaccines that we have. But we have it, and there are people who are refusing to take it,” he says.

The bulk of the new coronavirus cases in the county are in people between the ages of 15 and 34 who are unvaccinated.

Click here to find your closest vaccine.