State 'Looking At All The Different Options' As Democrats Ask For Shelter In Place Order

On a conference call Sunday evening, lawmakers pressed Gov. Ron DeSantis’ staff and agency heads on whether the governor would be issuing a shelter-in-place order to mitigate risk of their constituents contracting COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

“When are we actually doing a shelter-in-place order?” asked Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, “Is that being discussed? “

Sen. Lori Berman, D-Lantana, noted that many of her constituents in South Florida, a COVID-19 hotspot, are asking for a shelter in place order.

Read more from our news partners at the Miami Herald

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .