A woman experiences fatigue and shortness of breath. Is it stress or heart disease?

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, a woman experiencing fatigue and shortness of breath chalks up her symptoms to a busy lifestyle and stress, but could there be a more serious issue looming?

Dr. Tania Elliott, a nationally recognized internist and health influencer, discusses why women should prioritize heart disease screenings. She examines symptoms of heart disease in women and recommends lifestyle changes that lead to risk reduction.

Then, we cover how caregivers can maintain their health while providing support for loved ones.

Program host Dr. Joe Sirven speaks with Kari Berit, a caregiving expert and author of "The Unexpected Caregiver." They discuss strategies for balancing personal lives with caregiving duties, signs of burnout and resources for caregivers.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

