Coronavirus cases have spiked 30% in Florida the past two weeks, according the Florida Department of Health. It could get worse as the country moves into colder months.
A COVID-19 roundtable discussion looked at how the coronavirus has affected the greater Tampa Bay area.
The Florida House speaker on Tuesday called into question the state’s COVID-19 death toll, warning that it was based on compromised data and used a…
In a little more than a month, the doors of the Florida Capitol are scheduled to swing open as 160 legislators get back to work in Tallahassee.The looming…
USF’s spring break, which was originally scheduled for March 15-21, is being moved to April 12-18.
Notre Dame officials said seven of its 94 players tested positive for coronavirus following the USF game.
Who thought it would be a good idea to move thousands of teenagers and young adults across the country to college campuses, where, unencumbered by…
The study examines how a percentage of otherwise healthy adults are having an "allergic reaction" to the virus.
Universities are starting to see students test positive for COVID-19 as in-person classes continue. Colleges are working to quarantine students to prevent the virus from spreading.
Florida Covering Kids & Families, a nonprofit program at the College of Public Health at the University of South Florida, has received a $1.6 million…