USF researcher says social support can protect against memory loss in LGBTQ+ seniors

Having a strong support system can help anybody keep their body and mind healthier, but a University of South Florida researcher says it’s especially important for LGBTQ+ older adults, who face unique challenges as they age.

Nik Lampe, an assistant professor with USF’s Department of Mental Health Law and Policy, is leading a 3-year research project funded by the Alzheimer’s Association to examine risk factors for the disease among LGBTQ+ seniors.

Their initial research has so far found a link between social support and cognitive health.

Lampe analyzed data from Vanderbilt University’s LGBTQ+ Social Networks, Aging, and Policy Study, or "Q SNAPS,” a longitudinal survey of more than 1,200 LGBTQ+ older adults in the South. They found those with supportive families and coworkers were significantly less likely to report experiencing cognitive problems like forgetting relatives’ names or having trouble completing tasks around the house.

Transgender and bisexual respondents were most likely to report cognitive challenges, said Lampe, who has a doctorate in sociology. While subjective cognitive decline is not a sure sign of Alzheimer’s or related dementia, it is a significant risk factor.

“If we create better programs, better outreach efforts to tackle and affirm fully LGBTQ+ older adults, and to work with families, friends, coworkers, and neighbors to better support this community, we can reduce cognitive health disparities,” said Lampe.

Social support is a big concern for LGBTQ+ adults

Four out of five LGBTQ+ older adults say they’re worried they won’t have enough social support in the future, according to an AARP survey published this year.

While research shows LGBTQ+ individuals are more likely to serve as caregivers to friends and family members, they often struggle to find people who can help them with their own needs.

“We are in a crisis right now where a lot of LGBTQ+ older adults do not have quality of available family caregiver support based on structural barriers such as anti-LGBT legislation or attitudes towards LGBTQ+ marriage and family formation,” said Lampe.

LGBTQ+ seniors are less likely to have children or spouses than straight, cisgender adults. They may have strained relationships with siblings and extended family members who don’t accept or understand their identities and experiences.

Feeling unsupported by health professionals can also make LGBTQ+ adults less likely to seek out care, which can delay dementia diagnoses and intervention, said Lampe.

“We need to have adequate trainings, specifically LGBTQ+ cultural competency trainings, with not only clinicians but with family caregivers, which is the first line of defense with preventing Alzheimer’s disease,” they said.

Calls for policy changes

Supportive friends known as “chosen family” play a critical role in the lives of many LGBTQ+ adults, and Lampe said communities need to give these individuals more resources to care for their aging loved ones.

Their calls were echoed by Melissa Wojewnik, executive director at Cypress Palms Senior Living in Largo. Wojewnik is part of the LGBTQ Elder Initiative, a Better Living for Seniors committee under the Area Agency on Aging Pasco-Pinellas. The group does outreach to LGBTQ+ seniors to connect them with resources in the community and educates businesses about providing more inclusive services.

It can be difficult for chosen family to qualify legally as caregivers or access financial assistance or other help, said Wojewnik, which can lead to negative health impacts for the LGBTQ+ adult they’re supporting.

“Yes, in today’s age we are more welcoming and affirming, but unfortunately policies and experiences don’t actually denote that,” she said.

Many communities in Florida also don’t offer enough protections against LGBTQ+ discrimination in housing, employment or health care, said Wojewnik. While any senior may be struggling right now with rising costs in living and shortages in affordable housing, discrimination can make it even more difficult for those who identify as LGBTQ+.

Wojewnik recalls recently working with a transgender woman who was in their early 60s and was having a hard time finding a place to live.

“They’re having challenges finding a community that one, fits their income but two, fits who they are, and the challenges that we face in finding that is that there is such a little pot that we can sift through,” she said. “So those economic disparities on top of self-identification is another area that they’re struggling with.”

Adopting more inclusive policies to help LGBTQ+ seniors maintain stable housing and incomes could also keep them connected with support networks and improve their cognitive health, said Lampe.

“LGBTQ+ older adults are here to stay, they’ve lived through it all, they’re resilient and thriving and they want to be active and engaged Floridians like everyone else, so giving them the tools and resources to age and live well is key,” they said.

Resources

The Alzheimer's Association offers resources for LGBTQ+ older adults as well as their caregivers.

Seniors and businesses in the Tampa Bay region can connect with resources through the LGBTQ+ Elder Initiative.

