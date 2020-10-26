-
University of Miami President Julio Frenk says the Coral Gables private school is successfully “slowing the spread” of coronavirus, citing two days in the…
Florida university officials have started suspending fraternities and punishing students who flout coronavirus-safety measures, as schools grapple with…
A limited number of South Florida football fans can make plans to watch college and professional games in person next month, even as the region remains…
The vaccine trial that Vice President Mike Pence kicked off in Miami on Monday gives the United States the tiniest chance of being ready to vaccinate…
Vice President Mike Pence came to the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine on Monday, announcing the school's participation in Phase 3 trials…
Florida has reported more than 430,000 cases of the coronavirus, officially surpassing New York for having the second most COVID-19 cases of any state...
Governors and public health officials across the country have fought tirelessly for access to more ventilators. Coronavirus attacks a patient's...
A University of Miami doctor says he can rebuild a whole jaw using new stem cell collection technology. Known as the “MarrowMarxman”, the FDA-registered...
The University of Miami is leading a national study of aging people with HIV. Researchers will explore the impacts of non-infectious conditions, such as...
Ever since U.S. diplomats in Havana, Cuba, began complaining of mysterious illnesses two years ago, scientists have struggled to identify the cause....