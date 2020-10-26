-
Hospitals across the First Coast, including Mayo Clinic and the Orange Park Medical Center, confirm they’re treating coronavirus patients. As the...
The state has frozen payments to some providers who treat children with autism while it tries to ferret out fraudulent activity, but a high-ranking…
Black women are more likely to die from breast cancer than white women. One reason may be that they face economic and cultural barriers to taking the medications that can prevent recurrence.
Is it worthwhile for doctors to screen all the patients who come through the door about their use of opioids? Usually not, but direct connections to treatment can change the equation.
Dr. Ronald Cirillo and his assistant at the Turning Points free clinic in Bradenton are testing another patient for hepatitis C."It's a simple test, the…
Substance abuse experts and law enforcement officers are calling on lawmakers to bolster access to treatment for people battling opioid addiction. The...
Of the three medications that treat opioid addiction, one got more attention in the Florida Legislature this year.More than $10.5 million was set aside…
The maker of one medical treatment for opioid abuse has successfully lobbied statehouses around the country to pass policies that tilt addiction treatment practices in favor of the company's drug.
Expanding Medicaid has helped many people caught up in the opioid epidemic get treatment. But doctors say the proposed Republican changes to the Affordable Care Act could jeopardize these programs.
The overdose call comes in to Delray Beach Fire Rescue around 7:30 p.m. on a Friday.Firefighter-paramedics — they’re trained to do both — jump into action…