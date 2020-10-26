-
A free at-home medication disposal program is looking to address opioid overdoses, which have spiked across the country since the coronavirus pandemic…
-
The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) held a summit Tuesday to discuss its high turn-over rates, heavy workloads, and low recruitment.
-
A state licensing board continues to grapple with how best to address mental-health issues and substance abuse among medical students and physicians…
-
Broward County is devoting just over $2 million to help fund mental health and substance abuse programs. The initiative is meant to help young people...
-
The State Board of Education is poised to consider new rules next week, including a requirement that all public schools begin teaching students each year…
-
By News Service of FloridaA 36-year old Jacksonville Beach man pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to commit money laundering for his role in a $57.3…
-
Incoming Gov. Ron DeSantis bemoaned Medicaid costs while in Congress and while on the campaign trail, but he is being asked by some members of his…
-
Ten years ago, before the financial crisis hit the state, there were 579 publicly funded beds for substance abuse treatment in Palm Beach County. Today...
-
An administrative law judge Friday rejected a challenge to decisions by the Florida Department of Corrections to award two contracts for substance-abuse…
-
Food service is fueled by high stress and late hours; it's easy to see how people in the industry can be susceptible to alcohol and drug abuse. Some who've been there are now offering help to others.