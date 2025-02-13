Advocates for treating mental health and substance use join forces at the Florida Capitol

Mental health and substance use continues to be a serious concern in Florida, and the issue drew nearly 100 advocates for treatment to Tallahassee on Wednesday to mark Behavioral Health Awareness Day

Melanie Brown-Woofter, the president and CEO of the Florida Behavioral Health Association, which organized the gathering, says mental health touches everything.

“We know that 1 in 5 of us will have a mental health disorder, and that almost every family has been touched by substance use in our state and in our nation," she said. "It is something that we have to work toward. It literally takes a village – everything from crisis care to residential to recovery supports. All of those pieces have to fit together.”

The mental health and substance use treatment providers were gathered the Florida Historic Capitol Museum to hear from state leaders about the future of behavioral health in the state.

Taking part in the event were Shevaun Harris, secretary of the Florida Department of Children & Families, and Stefan Grow, chief of staff for the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Speakers addressed the importance of treatments, whole-person care and transformative innovations, and shared why it is important to get the right treatment services when necessary.

Today, Secretary @SHarrisFL spoke at the 2025 FBHA Behavioral Health Day press conference. We are thankful to @Floridabha__ for bringing together key leaders and partners to discuss Florida's innovative approach to mental health and substance abuse treatment. pic.twitter.com/NBcn9hTjTU — Florida Department of Children and Families (@MyFLFamilies) February 12, 2025

Brown-Woofter gave thanks to state leaders for doing more to remove the stigma from addiction and mental illness.

“We’re able to normalize the conversation so that people can talk about their mental health or their substance use disorder, and it becomes commonplace," she said. "Many years ago, there was such stigma that if the conversation began, people would turn their head or leave the room. Or they had to whisper. They couldn’t talk about it.”

The nonprofit association provides statewide leadership on behavioral health policy and practice.

But there’s plenty of work left to do. Data published by Forbes shows Florida has the fourth highest percentage of adults who have a mental health disorder but can’t see a doctor due to cost and the seventh highest percentage of adults with a mental illness who do not receive any treatment (The Worst States For Mental Health Care 2025; Jan. 2, 2025) .

If you or someone you know is in crisis, dial 988. Also, Hope Navigators, created by Casey DeSantis’ HopeFlorida initiative, can help families and children get connected to behavioral health services.

