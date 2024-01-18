BayCare gets $3.6M from opioid settlement to open a behavioral urgent care center

BayCare Behavioral Health plans to open an urgent care center in Pasco County focused on addressing mental health and addiction needs.

County commissioners awarded the health system just over $3.57 million for the project, which BayCare projects will serve 1,100 patients.

It’s a big part of a plan approved earlier this month to distribute Pasco’s initial share of settlement funds received after Florida took legal action against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

The county awarded more than $8 million in total to nine organizations to support local recovery efforts.

Similar to a typical urgent care center for problems like sore throat or ankle sprains, BayCare’s new facility would have extended hours and allow patients to make same-day or walk-in appointments for mental health and addiction support.

Staff at the center would screen each patient that comes in and help connect them with services.

“Because often times the mental health and addiction system of care is tricky to navigate so people may not know what they need,” said Tracey Kaly, director of operations at BayCare Behavioral Health.

BayCare plans to renovate one of its office buildings in New Port Richey to design the urgent care center. It’s located next to existing facilities that offer outpatient services including medication-assisted drug treatment and peer support.

The campus also has inpatient facilities for detoxification and withdrawal management services along with psychiatric units.

“So if someone does come into our urgent care and needs something more acute than what we offer, if they do need to be admitted to the hospital, we can get them right across the street to our addiction receiving facilities or crisis stabilization,” said Kaly.

That could involve involuntary commitments for some patients, said Kaly, but the goal of the urgent care center is to avoid that.

“Maybe one of our crisis counselors can talk about safety planning, get the right family members and caregivers and connections in with them so they don't have to do that,” she said.

Kaly expects the center to open in December and said it would be the first of its kind in Florida.

Who else is getting opioid settlement money in Pasco

Another organization, Steps to Recovery Inc., is receiving $3 million in settlement funds, the second-largest award from Pasco.

The group provides transitional and permanent supportive housing to veterans with substance use disorders. It plans to use the money to build a new facility that will add 30 beds to its efforts and allow some non-veterans to access support as well.

The federally qualified health center Premier Community HealthCare Group is receiving $600,000 to expand behavioral health services.

WestCare GulfCoast-Florida was awarded nearly $300,000 to expand opioid addiction serves to help more residents who are homeless and support a camp for children affected by substance use issues in their families.

The child advocacy group Pasco Kids First got $286,000 for mobile outreach and therapy for families affected by addiction.

The county awarded $200,000 to the substance abuse prevention coalition Alliance for Healthy Communities, Inc. to hire more staff.

The Hope Shot Inc. got $139,000 to expand sober living opportunities.

A school that serves teens in Pasco with substance use issues called Victory High School got $61,000.

Another transitional housing provider Ace Opportunities was awarded $25,000.

More than two dozens groups applied for funding. Additional money will be available in the coming years.

Collectively, Florida will receive more than $3 billion over the next 18 years from its settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors.

