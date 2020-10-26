-
Hopes were high that a cocktail of vitamins and steroids could treat a deadly disease that kills some 270,000 Americans annually. Trial results were disappointing.
Sepsis, or blood poisoning, arises when the body overreacts to an infection. An analysis finds that it may be involved in 20% of deaths worldwide, twice the proportion previously estimated.
Researchers have devised a large clinical study to quickly assess whether one doctor's apparently effective treatment for deadly sepsis is a fluke or worthy of widespread use.
Dawn Nagel, a nurse at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., knew she was going to have a busy day, with more than a dozen patients showing signs of…
It's a deadly combination of infection and inflammation striking more than a million Americans every year. Doctors can treat the symptoms of sepsis, but they still can't treat the underlying problem.
An autopsy report reveals that popular South Florida radio host Betty Pino died of complications resulting from surgery to remove loose silicone from her…