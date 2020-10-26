-
Gov. Rick Scott has yet to be sold on a proposal for the University of Florida to take over a taxpayer-backed biotech operation in Orlando that a decade…
-
A medical research organization that has received more than $350 million in public and private incentives says its Orlando facility's long-term outlook is…
-
The University of Florida and University of Central Florida had planned to announce a partnership in the acquisition of Sanford Burnham, according the…
-
Details are emerging on Sanford-Burnham's planned exit from Orlando.Officials in Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer's office confirmed the plan is for…
-
Gov. Rick Scott vetoed nearly $57 million from the state’s Health and Human Services budget Tuesday, including $9.25 million for biomedical…
-
The Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute has announced a new collaboration with Asia’s largest drug maker. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company will fund…
-
A medical research center with a campus near Orlando says it has received its largest gift ever, the Orlando Sentinel reports.Sanford-Burnham Medical…
-
To find a cure for obesity-related diabetes. The three-year agreement was announced Tuesday, the Orlando Sentinel reports. Research will take a new…