UF, UCF Had Planned To Partner In Acquisition Of Sanford Burnham

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published May 30, 2016 at 3:34 PM EDT
Sanford-Burnham.jpg
WMFE

The University of Florida and University of Central Florida had planned to announce a partnership in the acquisition of Sanford Burnham, according the Orlando Sentinel

But just six hours before the announcement was to be made, it was mysteriously delayed as news broke that the city’s leading medical research facility was leaving the state, according to documents obtained by the Sentinel.
 
Officials at the two universities had significant discussions about the partnership, including a new name for the facility: UF at Lake Nona – Biomedical Science, the newspaper reported.
 
Sanford Burnham was lured to Orlando’s Medical City with more than $350 million in government incentives. On May 17, plans for Sanford Burnham to leave the state became public. 
 

