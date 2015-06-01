© 2020 Health News Florida
Sanford-Burnham Inks Deal With Asia's Largest Drug Maker

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published June 1, 2015 at 8:49 AM EDT
Sanford-Burnham.jpg
WMFE

The Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute has announced a new collaboration with Asia’s largest drug maker. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company will fund research at Sanford-Burnham in Lake Nona for the next two years.

Sanford-Burnham will look for new compounds that could become drugs to treat heart disease and heart failure. Dr. Rick Vega says this is the third partnership with Takeda in the last five years.

“Their supporting our research provides direct funding and support for the research and jobs at the Sanford-Burnham here in Orlando,” Vega said.

Takeda’s previous agreements have studied obesity and diabetes. Financial terms of the deal weren’t announced.

Sanford-Burnham employs 250 workers in Medical City.

WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
 

