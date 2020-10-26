-
Across the country, veterinarians and other researchers are scouring the animal kingdom for signs of the virus that causes COVID-19.
-
-
Amid political insinuations of inflated numbers and financial gain, health experts discuss how the deaths are reported and whether figures are in the ballpark.
-
Architects are already looking beyond COVID-19 to imagine the office of 2025 and beyond — an office that will keep us safe on the job, whatever pandemic virus strikes next.
-
On a sweltering July morning, Rose Wilson struggled to breathe as she sat in her bed, the light from her computer illuminating her face and the oxygen…
-
After terrorists slammed a plane into the Pentagon on 9/11, ambulances rushed scores of the injured to community hospitals, but only three of the patients…
-
The U.S. public health system has been starved for decades and lacks the resources to confront the worst health crisis in a century.Marshaled against a…
-
AUSTIN, Texas — It took three weeks, but Lawrence and Arlene Maze finally persuaded their younger son, Gregory, of Los Angeles, to get on a flight home to…
-
Florida law allows the state Surgeon General to enforce the isolation or quarantine of individuals believed to pose a threat to public health.
-
Watch as experts on income inequality discuss a recent NPR poll that is notable for capturing the views of the top 1% of earners in America. The webcast was livestreamed on Jan. 27.