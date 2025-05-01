Public health alert issued for ineligible pork products imported from Colombia

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for potato chip products containing chicharrón (pork cracklings) that were imported from Colombia.

These items were shipped to distributors in Florida and New York and to retail locations nationwide.

Colombia is ineligible to export meat products to the United States.

The USDA is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed.

A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The mixed bags of potato chips containing chicharrón were imported between August 2024 and March 2025.

The following products are subject to the public health alert, regardless of the product date [view labels]:



270-gram plastic bag containing six 45- gram foil bags of De Todito Natural mixed chips with Chicharron Americano Jacks, Margarita and NatuChips.

165-gram foil bags containing De Todito Natural mixed chips with Chicharron Americano Jacks, Margarita and NatuChips.

270-gram plastic bag containing six 45-gram foil bags of De Todito BBQ mixed chips with Chicharron Americano Jacks, Margarita, and NatuChips.

165-gram foil bags containing De Todito BBQ mixed chips with Chicharron Americano Jacks, Margarita and NatuChips.

165-gram foil bags containing De Todito Limon mixed chips with Chicharron Americano Jacks, Margarita, Tostitos and NatuChips.

270-gram plastic bag containing six 45-gram foil bags of De Todito Limon mixed chips with Chicharron Americano Jacks, Margarita, Tostitos and NatuChips.

140-gram foil bags containing Golpe Con Todo Sabor Limon mixed chips with Rizadas, Plantanos and Chicharron Fred.

The products subject to the public health alert do not bear any import marks on the labels.

The problem was discovered when the USDA was performing routine surveillance activities at two retailers and found meat products from Colombia that are not eligible to be exported to the U.S.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

The USDA is concerned that some products may be in consumers' pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the public health alert can contact Jack Wilson at LatinFood U.S. at 631-681-5276 or jwilson@latinfoodus.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or see MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, see https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

