Study: Evictions 'are public health concerns' affecting children’s mental health

A new, peer-reviewed study links evictions and housing insecurity to mental health problems in children, something many Florida nonprofit organizations said is increasing.

The Journal of the American Medical Association’s publication called housing loss a “pressing public health concern.”

In 2023, the Central Florida region experienced a 10-year high in eviction filings, and Florida ranked seventh nationally for the most cases against families with children. Last year's annual homelessness Point in Time count showed an increase in the number of homeless children.

Family Promise of Brevard is a nonprofit organization with core programs focusing on prevention, shelter, stabilization and other services for families experiencing homelessness.

Program director Mike Hoenick said since the COVID-19 pandemic, his office has been busier than ever. The staff sees how housing insecurity can hurt children and potentially their futures.

“When parents are worried about how they're going to pay their basic bills, the rent, mortgage, utilities, or if they've actually become evicted, kids are directly impacted by this stress and instability. Children experiencing homelessness can have poor school performance, social isolation and increase needs for mental health support due to anxiety or inability to focus,” Hoenick said.



Hoenick said housing issues can affect children’s school performance and social interactions, which could lead to future self-destructive or criminal behaviors, such as substance use disorder or self-harm. He said early intervention is key and has proven effective.

“We have a 97% success rate of families exiting our programming into stable housing. We are doing our best to impact families and children directly by providing financial assistance and case management services, so families can stabilize and children can have positive mental health impacts and positive school impacts,” he said.

Hoenick said families in need of assistance, including counseling, housing or financial aid can visit the organization's website for more information and connection to resources.

He added that Family Promise welcomes community help and involvement.

Source: Orange County Orange County saw a nearly 15-year record high in eviction filings in 2024.

Lillian Hernández Caraballo is a Report for America corps member.

Copyright 2025 Central Florida Public Media