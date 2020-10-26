-
In a lengthy message Tuesday to inmates and offenders, Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch called a reduction in COVID-19 cases…
Betsy Fernandez lost her little sister to cancer 14 years ago. Five of her six siblings remained. Fernandez – now 45 – fights to maintain a good…
An increase in COVID-19 cases in Sumter County is tied to newly reported data Wednesday from the federal prison complex in Coleman.But The Villages…
Since the pandemic began, 3,032 corrections staff working in Florida's prisons have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Putting safety measures in place to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Florida Department of Corrections plans to resume allowing visitors at…
A split federal appeals court sided with the Florida Department of Corrections on Monday in a drawn-out legal battle over whether the state is providing…
Three Florida inmates died from complications of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the death toll among prisoners to 84, according to data released…
A third Florida correctional officer has died from complications of COVID-19, the Florida Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday, nine days…
As the numbers of COVID-19 deaths and infections in prisons soar, workers, inmates and their loved ones continue to plead for help from the state.Gov. Ron…
A nurse who worked for more than 12 years at the Marion County Jail has died from COVID-19.Charles “Dan” Manrique, 71, died on Saturday. He was the night…