WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Starts Vaccinating Inmates After Blocking Access For Months

Health News Florida | By WLRN
Published April 7, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT
prison_by_Thomas_Hawke.jpg

Once supplies arrive, corrections officials have indicated that they have the ability to vaccinate all inmates who want a shot within 10 days.

Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to send COVID-19 vaccines to state prisoners for several months, but state officials announced Tuesday that about 30,000 doses have been earmarked for the Florida Department of Corrections.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz told the Miami Herald the state is sending doses within the next week.

Corrections officials have identified about 33,000 inmates who want to get the vaccine, Moskowitz said in an interview Tuesday.

The state will also be assisting seven privately operated prisons in getting doses to inmates.

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

— By Ana Ceballos / The Miami Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau

Health News FloridaCOVID-19CoronavirusprisonsFlorida Department of Correctionsinmatescoronavirus vaccine
WLRN
