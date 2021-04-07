Florida Starts Vaccinating Inmates After Blocking Access For Months

Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to send COVID-19 vaccines to state prisoners for several months, but state officials announced Tuesday that about 30,000 doses have been earmarked for the Florida Department of Corrections.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz told the Miami Herald the state is sending doses within the next week.

Once supplies arrive, corrections officials have indicated that they have the ability to vaccinate all inmates who want a shot within 10 days.

Corrections officials have identified about 33,000 inmates who want to get the vaccine, Moskowitz said in an interview Tuesday.

The state will also be assisting seven privately operated prisons in getting doses to inmates.

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

— By Ana Ceballos / The Miami Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau