© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

As COVID Recedes In Prisons, Will Any Lessons Learned Stick?

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 30, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT
Prison COVID Marshall Project.jpeg
David Goldman
/
AP
In this Dec. 28, 2020, file photo, an inmate from a nearby prison is shackled to the bed as he is treated with a ventilator for COVID-19 inside the intensive care unit at Kent Hospital in Warwick, R.I. For 15 months, The Marshall Project and The Associated Press tracked the spread of COVID-19 through prisons nationwide. They counted more than a half-million people living and working in prisons who got sick from the coronavirus.

With crowded conditions, notoriously substandard medical care and constantly shifting populations, prisons were ill-equipped to handle the virus, which killed nearly 3,000 prisoners and staff.

For 15 months, The Marshall Project and The Associated Press tracked the spread of COVID-19 through prisons nationwide. They counted more than a half-million people living and working in prisons who got sick from the coronavirus.

Prisons were forced to adapt to unusual and deadly circumstances. But now, as new cases are declining and facilities are loosening restrictions, there’s little evidence to suggest enough substantive changes have been made to handle future waves of infection.

With crowded conditions, notoriously substandard medical care and constantly shifting populations, prisons were ill-equipped to handle the highly contagious virus, and it's killed nearly 3,000 prisoners and staff.

In Florida, Derrick Johnson was released from the Everglades Correctional Institution in December.

Johnson says he was surrounded by the sounds of coughing and requests for Tylenol. And while he thought a lot of the prison’s policies were ineffective at protecting prisoners, he also wondered if that was the best the facility could do.

“Prison is not built to compete with a pandemic,” Johnson says. “The pandemic’s gonna win every time.”

Click here to read more of this story from the Associated Press.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19prisonersprisons
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content