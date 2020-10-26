-
Leana Wen was an ER physician before she became the city's health commissioner. In her new role, she will be the first doctor in nearly 50 years to lead Planned Parenthood.
The true health of politicians has likely been cloaked in secrecy since the days of Mesopotamian kings, but definitely since the Wilson administration. Has the time come to test presidents' cognition?
President Obama tries to rally congressional Democrats to save his namesake health care law, even as Republicans take the first step toward repeal.
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System’s president and CEO Gwen MacKenzie is leaving at the end of May for a leadership position with the nation’s largest…