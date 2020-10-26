-
The House of Representatives is expected to approve a bill Thursday that aims to lower prescription drug prices. Some elements have Republican support. But the bill faces an uncertain Senate future.
-
The bipartisan legislation proposes plans to deal with surprise medical bills, prescription drug patents, price transparency and vaccine education.
-
About 1.6 million Floridians are enrolled in Affordable Care Act Marketplace plans. Open enrollment starts Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 15. Florida Blue offers...
-
The 39-page drug price plan includes an array of ideas that the administration will consider, but it's unclear which ones will be implemented.
-
Legal analysts say the decision to overturn Maryland's law could slow momentum for other states that are attempting to take action to curb high drug costs.
-
The recent school shootings in Florida and Maryland have focused attention on the National Rifle Association’s clout in state and federal lobbying…
-
Kenneth Buss had taken Xarelto, a blood thinner, for more than a year when his mail-order pharmacy refused a request to refill his prescription several…
-
Two congressmen met with President Trump seeking support for a bill to expand the government's ability to negotiate drug prices. But it's not clear it would have much impact or will gain support.
-
Nearly two dozen Florida businesses and healthcare groups have signed on to a national campaign to control prescription drug costs. The effort has been...
-
Most people don't shop for lower prescription drug prices. They should, especially now that there are easier ways to do so.More than a dozen websites and…