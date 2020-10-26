-
Major League Baseball dropped its lawsuit Wednesday against Biogenesis founder Tony Bosch and his partners, according to Miami New Times. The league,…
High school athletes will face more specific performance-enhancing drug bans, under rules approved Tuesday by the Florida High School Athletic…
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball’s key witness in its case against Alex Rodriguez said he designed and administered an elaborate doping program for the…
An unlicensed pharmacy business based in Largo is using websites to sell performance-enhancing drugs for body-builders and controversial hormone…
Would you stick a needle in your stomach if you didn’t have to? Neither would I.But apparently lots of people do. They’re over-eager body-builders.…
In 2011, the Florida Department of Health knew of three patients being "treated" by Tony Bosch, Biogenesis “anti-aging” clinic owner, but it closed the…
A dozen more Major League Baseball players were suspended on Monday for taking performance-enhancing drugs at Biogenesis, a Coral Gables “anti-aging”…
The owner of a Miami clinic suspected of selling performance-enhancing drugs to about 20 Major League Baseball players has agreed to work with…
No state income tax. Warm weather. Lots of fitness trainers. And cash-only medical clinics with no state regulation. Professional athletes looking for a…